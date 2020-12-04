Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/3

Girls Basketball

Almond-Bancroft 46 Mauston 26

Westfield 57 Adams-Friendship 42

Highland 63 Hillsboro 56

Cashton 74 Brookwood 28

Wonewoc-Center 69 New Lisbon 37

Reedsburg 87 Tomah 28

Seneca 46 Weston 28

Boys Basketball

Viroqua 80 Brookwood 18

Wonewoc-Center 37 Kickapoo 35

Richland Center 71 New Lisbon 55

Source: WRJC.com







