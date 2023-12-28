Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/28
Girls Basketball
Royall 40 Kickapoo 32
Reedsburg 68 La Crosse Central 38
La Crosse Aquinas 53 Westfield 45
Pittsville 55 Necedah 16
Cashton 40 Blair-Taylor 38
Omro 62 Adams-Friendship 44
Cochrane Fountain City 60 Bangor 58
Boys Basketball Scores
Cassville 71 New Lisbon 50
Hillsboro 68 Northland Pines 37
Wisconsin Dells 74 Antigo 35
Gillett 80 Adams-Friendship 42
Cashton 84 Blair-Taylor 63
Tomah 54 Menomonie 48
Pittsville 57 Necedah 50
Westfield 50 Rio 37
Boys Hockey
McFarland 3 RWD/Mauston 0
Wisconsin Rapids 5 Tomah/Sparta 5
Source: WRJC.com
-
