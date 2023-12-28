Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/28

Girls Basketball

Royall 40 Kickapoo 32

Reedsburg 68 La Crosse Central 38

La Crosse Aquinas 53 Westfield 45

Pittsville 55 Necedah 16

Cashton 40 Blair-Taylor 38

Omro 62 Adams-Friendship 44

Cochrane Fountain City 60 Bangor 58

Boys Basketball Scores

Cassville 71 New Lisbon 50

Hillsboro 68 Northland Pines 37

Wisconsin Dells 74 Antigo 35

Gillett 80 Adams-Friendship 42

Cashton 84 Blair-Taylor 63

Tomah 54 Menomonie 48

Pittsville 57 Necedah 50

Westfield 50 Rio 37

Boys Hockey

McFarland 3 RWD/Mauston 0

Wisconsin Rapids 5 Tomah/Sparta 5

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.