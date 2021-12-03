Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/2

Boys Basketball

Mauston 67 Westby 58

Sparta 53 Adams-Friendship 52

Viroqua 71 Brookwood 26

Richland Center 71 Hillsboro 53

Royall 50 Riverdale 39

West Salem 83 Tomah 59

Girls Basketball

Portage 67 Nekoosa 46

Winneconne 50 Wautoma 42

Reedsburg 65 Wisconsin Dells 35

Boys Hockey

West Salem 4 Tomah/Sparta 2

Girls Hockey

Rock County 2 Badger Lightning 1

High School Wrestling

Tomah 42 Mauston 34

Westfield 36 Cambridge 33

Ithaca/Weston 48 Westby 21

Weyauwega-Freemont 47 Wisconsin Dells 27

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.