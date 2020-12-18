Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/17

Boys Basketball

Royall 39 Kickapoo 35

Bangor 66 Hillsboro 45

Coulee Christian 82 New Lisbon 81

Girls Basketball

Adams-Friendship 49 River Valley 29

Sparta 63 Cashton 52

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 4 Baraboo/Portage 0

Source: WRJC.com







