Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/16

Boys Basketball

Wisconsin Dells 62 Mauston 39

Bangor 83 Brookwood 38

Cashton 61 Necedah 51

Nekoosa 53 Westfield 43

Royall 57 New Lisbon 45

Wautoma 41 Adams-Friendship 26

Hillsboro 74 Wonewoc-Center 46

Tomah 59 Arcadia 38

La Farge 48 Weston 32

Girls Basketball

Adams-Friendship 43 Wautoma 27

Wrestling

Royall 39 New Lisbon 35

Westfield 36 Nekoosa 30

Wisconsin Dells 48 Mauston 30

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.