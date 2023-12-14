Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/14

Boys Basketball

Royall 71 New Lisbon 24

Hillsboro 74 Wonewoc-Center 41 (Miles Ravenscroft 21 points to lead Hillsboro)

St. Ambrose Academy 50 Adams-Friendship 42

Bangor 86 Brookwood 40

Cashton 62 Necedah 26

Girls Basketball

Brookwood 44 Westby 41

Reedsburg 69 Sparta 50

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.