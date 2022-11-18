Local Prep Scores from Thursday 11/17

Girls Basketball

Mauston 58 Weston 28

Hillsboro 75 Ithaca 49

Bangor 65 Onalaska Luther 54

Wautoma 47 Iola-Scandinavia 40

Wonewoc-Center 50 La Farge 38

Necedah 31 Nekoosa 30

Royall 57 Adams-Friendship 40

Watertown 57 Reedsburg 37

Tomah 55 Wisconsin Rapids 54

Westfield 62 Cambridge 29

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.