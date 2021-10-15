Local Prep Scores from Thursday 10/14
Girls Volleyball Scores
Wonewoc-Center 3 Brookwood 0
Hillsboro 3 Cashton 1
Bangor 3 New Lisbon 0
Royall 3 Necedah 0
Westfield 3 Mauston 1
Deforest 3 Reedsburg 0
Nekoosa 3 Adams-Friendship 1
Onalaska 3 Tomah 1
North Crawford 3 Weston 0
Boys Soccer
Mauston 4 Black River Falls 1
Lodi 2 Reedsburg 1
Chippewa Falls 4 Tomah 1
How the lost Mohican language is being revived in Wisconsin with help from a New York...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 15, 2021 at 5:07 PM
The Mohican language is being restored in Wisconsin and a New York-based foundation is contributing to the cause.
2 Brown County department heads are finalists for the Oconto County administrator position
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 15, 2021 at 4:40 PM
One of the candidates is also up for the county's Health and Human Services director's job.
Juneau County Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on October 15, 2021 at 4:40 PM
Juneau County Health Department Updated Covid-19 Numbers
by WRJC WebMaster on October 15, 2021 at 4:26 PM
Mile Bluff Medical Center Blood Drive
by WRJC WebMaster on October 15, 2021 at 4:24 PM
Mile Bluff Medical Center will be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, October 19th from 10 am to 3pm. Call 1-877-232-4376 to sign up or visit the Mile Bluff Medical Center Facebook page and follow the link for instructions. […]
Wonewoc-Center Ends 16 Year Conference Title Drought in Girls Volleyball
by WRJC WebMaster on October 15, 2021 at 4:20 PM
Democrat Rebecca Cooke Of Eau Claire Joining The Race For Congress
by WRJC WebMaster on October 15, 2021 at 3:50 PM
Wisconsin Pushing To Make The State Safer
by WRJC WebMaster on October 15, 2021 at 3:45 PM
