Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/8

Wrestling

Mauston 42 Wautoma 18

Mauston 42 Almond-Bancroft 6

Manawa 39 Mauston 30

Adams-Friendship 60 Nekoosa 18

Royall 60 Menomonie Indian 12

Royall 60 Pittsville 18

Hillsboro 42 New Lisbon 36

New Lisbon 54 Onalaska 24

Boys Basketball

New Lisbon 70 Brookwood 48

Adams-Friendship 48 Edgar 39

Madison Edgewood 65 Reedsburg 55

Girls Basketball

Holmen 63 Tomah 55

Nekoosa 55 Port Edwards 33

Boys Hockey

Tomah/Sparta 5 Black River Falls 2

Source: WRJC.com







