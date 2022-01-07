Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/6

Boys Basketball

Necedah 82 Brookwood 30

Bangor 96 New Lisbon 28

Cashton 61 Hillsboro 51

Royall 69 Wonewoc-Centeer 40

Baraboo 59 Reedsburg 53

Girls Basketball

Mauston 55 Nekoosa 43

Westfield 73 Wautoma 40

Wisconsin Dells 32 Adams-Friendship 15

Ithaca 60 Weston 26

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 4 Oregon 2 (Brady Baldwin 1 goal)

Wisconsin Rapids 7 Tomah/Sparta 1

High School Wrestling

Mauston 48 Nekoosa 18

Royall 34 Hillsboro 24

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.