Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/5

Local Boys Basketball Scores

Cashton 54 Hillsboro 45

Bangor 76 New Lisbon 59

Royall 72 Wonewoc-Center 14

Cassville 68 Weston 36

Girls Basketball

Mauston 72 Nekoosa 31 (Bre Heller 23pts Ella Franek 17pts)

Westfield 48 Wautoma 35

Wisconsin Dells 44 Adams-Friendship 22

Girls Hockey

Warbirds 5 Badger Lightning 0

Wrestling

Mauston 39 Nekoosa 34

Sparta 39 Tomah 36

Wisconsin Dells 60 Adams-Friendship 17

Source: WRJC.com







