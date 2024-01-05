Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/4
Girls Basketball
Mauston 61 Adams-Friendship 30
La Crosse Logan 43 Tomah 40
Westfield 80 Nekoosa 7
Wisconsin Dells 49 Wautoma 31
Boys Basketball
Royall 71 Wonewoc-Center 23
Cashton 68 Hillsboro 66 OT
Bangor 68 New Lisbon 28
La Crosse Logan 71 Tomah 68
Necedah 54 Brookwood 41
Boys Hockey
Tomah/Sparta 4 RWD/Mauston 2
Source: WRJC.com
-
Construction begins on former Shopko building in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on January 5, 2024 at 5:31 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/4
by WRJC WebMaster on January 5, 2024 at 5:31 PM
-
Mauston Wrestling Honors Gyllin Family On Hall of Fame Night with a Pair of Dual Victories
by WRJC WebMaster on January 5, 2024 at 5:29 PM
-
Republican medical marijuana bill nearly ready
by Bob Hague on January 5, 2024 at 5:13 PM
Medical marijuana is closer to becoming a reality in Wisconsin. In a recent interview with WRN, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he has enough Republican votes to pass a bill in that chamber – even if Democrats oppose it. “Because […]
-
Henricksen, Chad Hans Age 51 Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on January 5, 2024 at 4:37 PM
-
Passing of retired Mauston Police Department K9 Kantor
by WRJC WebMaster on January 4, 2024 at 5:36 PM
-
Reedsburg Man Facing 4th Offense Drunk Driving
by WRJC WebMaster on January 4, 2024 at 5:34 PM
-
Dane County judge rules on absentee ballot witness information
by Bob Hague on January 3, 2024 at 10:39 PM
Rulings from a Dane County judge could mean fewer absentee ballots being rejected in Wisconsin elections. Judge Ryan Nllsestun ruled Tuesday that clerks cannot reject ballots lacking certain witness information, such as zip codes or […]
-
State capitols bomb threat hoax includes Madison
by Bob Hague on January 3, 2024 at 10:29 PM
Bomb threats were made to numerous state Capitols on Wednesday, including in Wisconsin. The State Capitol in Madison was one of many across the nation targeted in a mass bomb threat hoax. There were reports of at least 23 state capitals receiving a […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.