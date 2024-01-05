Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/4

Girls Basketball

Mauston 61 Adams-Friendship 30

La Crosse Logan 43 Tomah 40

Westfield 80 Nekoosa 7

Wisconsin Dells 49 Wautoma 31

Boys Basketball

Royall 71 Wonewoc-Center 23

Cashton 68 Hillsboro 66 OT

Bangor 68 New Lisbon 28

La Crosse Logan 71 Tomah 68

Necedah 54 Brookwood 41

Boys Hockey

Tomah/Sparta 4 RWD/Mauston 2

Source: WRJC.com







