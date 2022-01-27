Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/27
Boys Basketball
Mauston 72 Westfield 54
Wautoma 64 Wisconsin Dells 60
Adams-Friendship 68 Nekoosa 47
Girls Basketball
Royall 52 Cashton 42 (Marah Gruen 19points to lead Royall)
Bangor 75 Necedah 19
Hillsboro 57 Brookwood 10
Wrestling
Mauston 60 Westfield 11
Source: WRJC.com
by WRJC WebMaster on January 28, 2022 at 4:25 AM
