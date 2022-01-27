Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/27

Boys Basketball

Mauston 72 Westfield 54

Wautoma 64 Wisconsin Dells 60

Adams-Friendship 68 Nekoosa 47

Girls Basketball

Royall 52 Cashton 42 (Marah Gruen 19points to lead Royall)

Bangor 75 Necedah 19

Hillsboro 57 Brookwood 10

Wrestling

Mauston 60 Westfield 11

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.