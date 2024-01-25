Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/25

Wrestling

Mauston 60 Wisconsin Dells 18

Tomah 39 Sparta 36

Boys Basketball

Wisconsin Dells 65 Mauston 49

Nekoosa 73 Adams-Friendship 50

Girls Basketball

Hillsboro 38 Wonewoc-Center 36

Bangor 56 Royall 36

New Lisbon 75 Brookwood 58

Cashton 55 Necedah 22

Tomah 58 Osseo-Fairchild 42

Girls Hockey

Coulee Region Cyclones 2 Tomah/Black River Falls 1

Source: WRJC.com







