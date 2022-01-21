Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/20

Boys Basketball

Hillsboro 57 Royall 48

Bangor 59 Cashton 40

Brookwood 62 New Lisbon 44

Girls Basketball

Westfield 62 Adams-Friendship 27

Tomah 48 Arcadia 29

Wautoma 57 Mauston 33

Reedsburg 93 Monroe 20

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 11 Monroe 1 (Brady Baldwin 1 Goal 1 Assist for the Cheavers)

Wrestling

Mauston 48 Wautoma 19

Mauston wins by

Preston Seebecker

Drake Gosda

Alex Suhr

Austin Manning

Jackson Whitney

Jayden Zimbauer

Vincent Bellock

Espyn Sweers

Dalton Hoehn

Tomah 47 La Crosse Co-0p 25

WI Dells 71 Nekoosa 6

Royall 40 Brookwood 39

Adams-Friendship 54 Westfield 18

New Lisbon 39 Cashton 36

Source: WRJC.com







