Local Prep Scores from the Weekend

Baseball

Bangor 17 Onalaska Luther 6

DC Everest 9 Adams-Friendship 2

Reedsburg 11 Tomah 0

Wautoma 12 Wild Rose 0

Cashton 22 Kickapoo 2

Westfield 11 Iola-Scandinavia 0

Eau Claire Regis 14 Mauston 0

Softball

Baraboo 4 Tomah 1

Reedsburg 13 Royall 3

Wautoma 8 Wild Rose 7

Cashton 16 Kickapoo 12

Sauk Prairie 5 Wisconsin Dells 2

Iola-Scandinavia 16 Westfield 5

Source: WRJC.com







