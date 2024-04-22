Local Prep Scores from Saturday 4/20

Baseball

Royall 3 Weston 2 (Ben Crneckiy 7IP 3H 2R 1ER 1BB 8K

Royall 6 Melrose-Mindoro 4 (Seth Brandau 2×4 2RBIs)

Weston 6 Melrose-Mindoro 4

Wisconsin Rapids 6 Tomah 5

Wisconsin Rapids 12 Tomah 2

Bangor 12 Blair-Taylor 2

Reedsburg 8 La Crosse Central 1

Reedsburg 6 La Crosse Central 2

Sauk Prairie 10 Wisconsin Dells 3

Onalaska Luther 10 Cashton 5

Softball

Ithaca 22 Royall 15

Melrose-Mindoro 16 Royall 6

Tomahawk 12 Reedsburg 7

Monroe 12 Reedsburg 4

Orangeville (IL) 10 Reedsburg 8

Seneca 13 Cashton 7

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.