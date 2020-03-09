Local Prep Scores from Saturday 3/7

Regional Championship Games

Division 2

Stoughton 53 Reedsburg 45

Division 3

Wisconsin Dells 66 Black River Falls 50

Altoona 68 Mauston 44

Division 5

Bangor 83 Cashton 71

Girls

Sectional Championship

Bangor 62 River Ridge 54

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.