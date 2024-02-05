Local Prep Scores from Saturday 2/3
Boys Basketball
Royall 66 Blair-Taylor 53
Reedsburg 56 Mauston 52 OT
Girls Basketball
Royall 58 Blair-Taylor 35
Wautoma 51 Black Hawk 47
Boys Hockey
Hayward 2 RWD/Mauston 0
Janesville 4 Tomah/Sparta 3
Girls Hockey
Tomah/Black River Falls 2 Badger Ligtning 0
Scenic Bluffs/Ridge & Valley Conference Wrestling Tournament
Royall wins tournament New Lisbon 2nd
Local Individual Champs
126 Alex Radavich New Lisbon
132 Gunnar Wopat Royall
138 Reid Sawyer New Lisbon
144 Colin McKittrick Royall
150 Jackson Bender Royall
175 Jack Shreier Cashton
190 Trenton Frye Royall
285 Dom Quarney New Lisbon
Source: WRJC.com
