Local Prep Scores from Saturday 2/3

Boys Basketball

Royall 66 Blair-Taylor 53

Reedsburg 56 Mauston 52 OT

Girls Basketball

Royall 58 Blair-Taylor 35

Wautoma 51 Black Hawk 47

Boys Hockey

Hayward 2 RWD/Mauston 0

Janesville 4 Tomah/Sparta 3

Girls Hockey

Tomah/Black River Falls 2 Badger Ligtning 0

Scenic Bluffs/Ridge & Valley Conference Wrestling Tournament

Royall wins tournament New Lisbon 2nd

Local Individual Champs

126 Alex Radavich New Lisbon

132 Gunnar Wopat Royall

138 Reid Sawyer New Lisbon

144 Colin McKittrick Royall

150 Jackson Bender Royall

175 Jack Shreier Cashton

190 Trenton Frye Royall

285 Dom Quarney New Lisbon

Source: WRJC.com







