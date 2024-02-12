Local Prep Scores from Saturday 2/10

Boys Hockey

Arrowhead 11 RWD/Mauston 0

Girls Hockey

Tomah/BRF 4 Brookfield 1

Boys Basketball

Cuba City 58 Bangor 48

DC Everest 58 Wisconsin Dells 46

Onalaska Luther 71 Cashton 56

Girls Basketball

Cashton 49 Onalaska Luther 47

McFarland 54 Reedsburg 46

Wisconsin Dells 59 DC Everest 26

Source: WRJC.com







