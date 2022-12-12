Local Prep Scores from Saturday 12/10

Boys Basketball

Royall 56 Mauston 54

Onalaska Luther 80 Adams-Friendship 42

Girls Basketball

Kickapoo 47 Cashton 42

Brookwood 30 Viroqua 24

Reedsburg 41 Sauk Prairie 35

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 5 Baraboo/Portage 0 (Mauston’s Brady Baldwin PP Goal)

Girls Hockey

Badger Lightning 2 Cap City Cougars 0

Source: WRJC.com







