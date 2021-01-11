Local Prep Scores from Saturday 1/9

Girls Basketball

New Lisbon 74 Mauston 58

Adams-Friendship 51 Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 43

Boys basketball

Blair-Taylor 75 Bangor 64

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 5 Baldwin-Woodville 1

Sauk Prairie 5 Tomah/Sparta 2

Girls Hockey

Black River Falls/Tomah 5 Fond Du Lac Warbirds 3

Source: WRJC.com







