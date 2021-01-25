Local Prep Scores From over the Weekend

Girls Basketball

Friday Night

Adams-Friendship 71 Mauston 34

Westfield 57 Nekoosa 32

Royall 75 Weston 34 (Marah Gruen 16 points to lead Royall)

Cashton 78 Brookwood 31

Reedsburg 89 Dodgeville 40

Wild Rose 54 Wautoma 53

Bangor 62 Hillsboro 53

Wonewoc-Center 60 New Lisbon 44

Saturday

Royall 50 Cashton 47 (Emma Gruen 14points to lead Royall)

Bangor 67 Brookwood 21

Boys Basketball

Friday

Mauston 39 Adams-Friendship 38

Tomah 80 La Crosse Logan 46

Westfield 74 Nekoosa 46

Saturday

Bangor 88 Brookwood 29

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 8 La Crescent/Hokah 0

Girls Hockey

Brookfield Central 3 Badger Lightning 2

Boys Wrestling

Adams-Friendship 48 Mauston 33

Wisconsin Rapids 75 Mauston 6

Wisconsin Rapids 48 Adams-Friendship 33

Wisconsin Rapids 69 Wisconsin Dells 9

Source: WRJC.com







