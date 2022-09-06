Local Prep Scores from Over the Labor Day Weekend

Volleyball

Royall 2 Black Hawk 0

Royall 2 Reedsburg 0

Royall 2 Lodi 0

Hillsboro 2 Royall 1

Hillsboro 2 Belmont 0

Hillsboro 2 Richland Center 1

Monticello 2 Hillsboro 1

Reedsburg 2 Black Hawk 0

Reedsburg 2 Richland Center 1

Reedsburg 2 Wisconsin Dells 1

East Troy 2 Brookwood 0

Local prep scores form over the weekend

Football 8-Man

Oakfield 44 Wonewoc-Center/Weston 16

11-man

Wisconsin Dells 35 River Valley 28

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.