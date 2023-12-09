Local Prep Scores from Monday Night 12/11

Boys Basketball

North Crawford 74 Hillsboro 59

Wautoma 104 North Fond Du Lac 61

Almond-Bancroft 66 Westfield 43

La Farge 60 Wonewoc-Center 45

In Girls Basketball Monday night

Westfield 70 Cambridge 54

Source: WRJC.com







