Local Prep Scores from Monday night 1/9

Boys Basketball

Brookwood 70 Wonewoc-Center 40

Amherst 67 Westfield 63

Girls Basketball

Auburndale 55 Adams-Friendship 48

Brookwood 68 Coulee Christian 15

Tomah 56 G-E-T 27

Cashton 61 Viroqua 33

New Lisbon 43 North Crawford 37

Westfield 73 Marathon 27

Athens 81 Nekoosa 27

Boys Hockey

Tomah/Sparta 6 Onalaska/La Crosse 5

Source: WRJC.com







