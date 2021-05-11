Local Prep Scores from Monday May 10th

Baseball

Cashton 3 Royall 2 (Parker Friedl drove in both Panther runs and Nate Vieth was the hard luck losing pitcher)

Bangor 12 Necedah 0 (Sam Wittmershaus thru a 5 inning No Hitter for Bangor)

New Lisbon 7 Brookwood 0

Holmen 11 Tomah 10

Wautoma 8 Reedsville 4

Adams-Friendship 13 Black River Falls 3

Weston 17 North Crawford 7

Wisconsin Dells 10 River Valley 6

Nekoosa 26 Port Edwards 1

Softball

Bangor 9 Wonewoc-Center 5

Hillsboro 11 Necedah 1

Cashton 10 New Lisbon 0

Royall 18 Brookwood 6

Antigo 9 Nekoosa 2

Baraboo 2 Tomah 1

Sauk Prairie 2 Wisconsin Dells 1

Girls Soccer

Sparta 6 Mauston 1

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.