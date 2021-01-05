Local Prep Scores from Monday January 4th

Westfield 55 Mauston 48 (Spenser Lehman 19 points to Lead Golden Eagles, Golden Eagles 6th straight loss)

Brookwood 65 Coulee Christian 54

Onalaska 52 Tomah 32

Girls Basketball

Cashton 64 De Soto 24

Kickapoo 67 Weston 39

Reedsburg 65 Baraboo 42

