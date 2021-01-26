Local Prep Scores from Monday January 25th

Girls Basketball

Cashton 47 Royall 35

Wonewoc-Center 51 Coulee Christian 22

Bangor 58 Melrose-Mindoro 33

Boys Basketball

Adams-Friendship 55 River Valley 47

Royall 63 Riverdale 43

Almond-Bancroft 69 Nekoosa 51

Necedah 61 Hillsboro 37

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.