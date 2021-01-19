Local Prep Scores from Monday January 19th

Boys Basketball

Wautoma 83 Montello 37

Tomah 65 Adams-Friendship 45

Bangor 70 Cashton 58

Hillsboro 62 Iowa-Grant 58

Girls Basketball

Hillsboro 60 Iowa-Grant 32

Wautoma 60 Montello 47

Boscobel 55 Weston 38

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.