Local Prep Scores from Monday February 1st

Boys Basketball

West Salem 85 Mauston 77

Necedah 74 Wonewoc-Center 32

Bangor 60 Royall 37

Hillsboro 48 Brookwood 41

Cashton 73 New Lisbon 61

Westfield 58 Fall River 46

Portage 73 Wautoma 67

Girls Basketball

Wisconsin Dells 68 Wautoma 35

Bangor 52 Cashton 44

Hillsboro 45 Wonewoc-Center 26

Weston 57 Seneca 53

Source: WRJC.com







