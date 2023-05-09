Local Prep Scores from Monday 5/8

Baseball

Brookwood 4 Royall 3

Royall 7 Brookwood 4

Hillsboro 15 Necedah 0

Ithaca 10 Weston 0

Onalaska Luther 7 Adams-Friendship 6

Softball

Hillsboro 17 Necedah 0 (Michelyn Hanson Home Run 6RBI)

Tomah 15 La Crosse Logan 0

Brookwood 11 Royall 1

Wonewoc-Center 3 Bangor 0 (Kelsey Justman Home Run)

Source: WRJC.com







