Local Prep Scores from Monday 5/13

Baseball

Royall 13 Hillsboro 0

Wautoma 9 Nekoosa 0

Brookwood 13 Wonewoc-Center 1

Bangor 11 Cashton 5

New Lisbon 11 Necedah 1

Onalaska 7 Tomah 2

Softball

Hillsboro 11 Royall 0 (Michelyn Hanson homerun)

Necedah 13 New Lisbon 0 (Bri Hendricks 2×3 3RBI’s for Necedah)

Wisconsin Dells 10 Nekoosa 6

Brookwood 8 Wonewoc-Center 5

Cashton 4 Bangor 2

Girls Soccer

Ripon 3 Wautoma 0

Adams-Friendship 4 Amherst 0

Source: WRJC.com







