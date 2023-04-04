Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/3

Baseball

Royall 10 Hillsboro 0

Mauston 7 Ladysmith 0

Spencer 14 Nekoosa 2

Aquinas 13 Tomah 0

Wautoma 8 Berlin 2

Bangor 7 Cashton 0

New Lisbon 10 Necedah 3

Wauzeka-Steuben 5 Weston 3

Softball Scores

Necedah 23 New Lisbon 7 (Hannah Hunkins home run 4RBI’s)

Hillsboro 11 Royall 1 (Hayden Bohn 2-4 3RBI’s Winning Pitcher Jaelyn Bloor)

Wautoma 9 Stratford 0

Nekoosa 17 Spencer 2

Cashton 8 Bangor 5

Adams-Friendship 2 Portage 0

Westfield 17 Omro 1

Wauzeka-Steuben 16 Weston 0

Baraboo 14 Wisconsin Dells 1

Tomah 13 West Salem 3

Girls Soccer

Wautoma 6 Ripon 0

WR Assumption 8 Adams-Friendship 0

Driftless United 2 Mauston 1

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.