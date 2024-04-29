Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/29

Baseball

Royall 10 New Lisbon 0

Mauston 6 Richland Center 3 (Tyler Link winning pitcher, Alex Suhr picked up the save)

La Crosse Logan 8 Tomah 2

Weston 11 Kickapoo 0

Bangor 16 Necedah 0

Cashton 4 Wonewoc-Center 2

Softball Scores

Reedsburg 21 Mauston 0

Necedah 12 Bangor 4 (Ava Kiesling 3×4 home run 6RBIs)

Tomah 12 Onalaska 1

Cashton 6 Wonewoc-Center 0

Royall 10 New Lisbon 2

Royall 17 New Lisbon 4

Girls Soccer

Sauk Prairie 3 Reedsburg 0

