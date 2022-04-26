Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/25

Baseball

New Lisbon 12 Necedah 5

Royall 8 Hillsboro 2 (Tucker Wildes & Colin Mckittrick each doubled for the Panthers)

Onalaska 12 Tomah 5

Seneca 13 Weston 1

Cashton 2 Bangor 0

Brookwood 14 Wonewoc-Center 0

Softball

Hillsboro 15 Royall 8 (Malia Liska 1-5 with Grand Slam Home Run)

Bangor 9 Cashton 3

Necedah 11 New Lisbon 0

Wonewoc-Center 5 Brookwood 4

Adams-Friendship 5 Wisconsin Dells 4

Westfield 13 Nekoosa 2

Girls Soccer

River Valley 5 Mauston 0

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.