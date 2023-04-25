Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/24

Baseball

Royall 11 New Lisbon 4

Auburndale 14 Nekoosa 6

Bangor 15 Brookwood 1

Wautoma 7 Richland Center 6

Hillsboro 8 Cashton 2

Necedah 6 Wonewoc-Center 3

Softball

Cashton 11 Hillsboro 3

Tomah 9 Sparta 1

Westfield 11 Cambria-Friesland 4

New Lisbon 11 Royall 10

Brookwood 10 Bangor 0

Wonewoc-Center defeated Necedah

Source: WRJC.com







