Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/15

Baseball

Royall 6 Brookwood 4

Black River Falls 1 Nekoosa 0

Holmen 7 Tomah 3

Cashton 7 New Lisbon 3

Ithaca 3 Weston 1

Bangor 23 Wonewoc-Center 0

Lodi 12 Wisconsin Dells 5

Softball

Hillsboro 10 Necedah 0 (Jaelyn Bloor 6 Inning 4 hit shutout)

Wisconsin Dells 13 Sauk Prairie 9

Tomah 2 Holmen 1

Brookwood 13 Royall 5

Cashton 24 New Lisbon 2

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.