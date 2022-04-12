Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/11

Royall 11 Necedah 0

Black River Falls 6 Nekoosa 3

Tomah 7 Holmen 6

Bangor 13 Melrose-Mindoro 0

West Salem 15 Mauston 8

Wisconsin Dells 12 Sauk Prairie 2

Westfield 11 Markesan 7

Hillsboro 16 Wonewoc-Center 0

Softball

Hillsboro 9 Wonewoc-Center 5 (Jaeylyn Bloor 2-4 RBI, Peyton Sullivan 2-4 RBI M.Woodhouse winning pitcher for Hillsboro)

Royall 17 Necedah 7

Portage 17 Wisconsin Dells 6

Tomah 15 La Crosse Central 7

Black River Falls 6 Nekoosa 3

Cashton 12 Brookwood 2

Adams-Friendship 19 Omro 2

Girls Soccer

Poynette/Portage 4 Mauston 1

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.