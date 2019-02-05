Local Prep Scores from Monday 2/4

Boys Basketball

Cashton 74 Hillsboro 66

Bangor 72 Brookwood 49

Kickapoo 49 Royall 39 (NC)

New Lisbon 58 De Soto 51 (NC)

Girls Basketball

Wisconsin Dells 59 Adams-Friendship 17

Reedsburg 46 DeForest 44

New Lisbon 60 De Soto 44 (NC) Mya Delgado career high 34pts

Source: WRJC.com





