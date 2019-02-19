Local Prep Scores from Monday 2/18

Boys basketball

Mauston 72 West Salem 68

Omro 57 Adams-Friendship 38

Wisconsin Dells 83 Poynette 61

Rio 85 Westfield 62

Tomah 59 Black River Falls 49

Bangor 73 Cashton 57

Brookwood 76 Hillsboro 70

Necedah 67 New Lisbon 65

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.