Local Prep Scores from Monday 2/7

Girls Basketball

New Lisbon 57 North Crawford 33

Alma-Center Lincoln 35 Brookwood 33

Adams-Friendship 55 Nekoosa 32

Melrose-Mindoro 58 Cashton 54

Hillsboro 73 Viroqua 36

Boys Basketball

Seneca 51 Royall 45

Wonewoc-Center 59 Kickapoo 44

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.