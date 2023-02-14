Local Prep Scores from Monday 2/13

Girls Basketball

Royall 56 Richland Center 50 OT

Mauston 53 Viroqua 28 (Kylie Heller 14points to Lead Mauston)

Poynette 64 Adams-Friendship 49

Boys Basketball

Mauston 70 Richland Center 58 (Brock Massey 31points to lead Mauston)

Cashton 65 Westby 45

Royall 71 La Farge 34 (Brady Uppena 27points for Royall)

Source: WRJC.com







