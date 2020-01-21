Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/20

Boys Basketball

Royall 53 Brookwood 50 (K.Schnurr 13points for Royall)

Bangor 86 New Lisbon 46

Whitehall 72 Necedah 68 OT Box Score

Westby 74 Cashton 72

Girls Basketball

Wonewoc-Center 44 La Farge 42

Weston 64 New Lisbon 58

Westby 42 Royall 36

Wisconsin Dells 36 Columbus 35

Source: WRJC.com





