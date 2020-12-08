Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/7

Girls Basketball

Wonewoc-Center 50 Weston 36

Athens 51 Nekoosa 48

Wisconsin Dells 72 Portage 56

La Farge 63 Brookwood 31

Boys Basketball

Tomah 72 Sparta 35

Source: WRJC.com







