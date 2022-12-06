Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/5

Boys Basketball

Hillsboro 68 De Soto 47

La Farge 58 Wonewoc-Center 33

Sparta 60 Mauston 59 OT (Brock Massey 44points for Mauston)

Royall 68 Westby 54

Cashton 62 Kickapoo 30

Waupun 78 Westfield 37

Girls Basketball

Westfield 62 Madison Edgewood 38 (Carly Drew hits 1,000point milestone)

Brookwood 45 North Crawford 39

Source: WRJC.com







