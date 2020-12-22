Local Prep Scores From Monday 12/21

Boys Basketball

Lancaster 72 Mauston 52

Medford 69 Tomah 53

Westifeld 69 Nekoosa 53

Cashton 61 De Soto 38

Bangor 90 Cochrane-Fountain City 56

Girls Basketball

Royall 74 Ithaca 30 (Emma Gruen 21 Points to lead Royall)

Bangor 52 G-E-T 40

Tomah 75 Arcadia 61

Ripon 56 Wautoma 45

Source: WRJC.com







