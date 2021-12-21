Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/20

Girls Basketball

Wonewoc-Center 45 Seneca 25

Melrose-Mindoro 69 Brookwood 24

Platteville 47 Wisconsin Dells 34

Cashton 58 De Soto 46

Boys Basketball

Cashton 61 De Soto 37

Wautoma 62 Princeton/Green Lake 61

Melrose-Mindoro 57 Brookwood 32

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.