Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/18
Girls Basketball
Hillsboro 44 La Farge 31
Mauston 71 Black River Falls 49 (Kylie Heller 23points Katie Lavold 17points 10rebounds for Mauston)
Melrose-Mindoro 45 Cashton 38
Wisconsin Dells 50 Cambridge 35
Almond-Bancroft 55 Adams-Friendship 39
Boys Basketball
Portage 69 Mauston 62
Pardeeville 63 Westfield 46
Adams-Friendship 49 Madison Country Day 47
Source: WRJC.com
-
UW-Madison announces free educations for Wisconsin tribal members
by Raymond Neupert on December 19, 2023 at 4:36 PM
A UW-Madison education will be free to any enrolled member of Wisconsin’s 11 tribal nations starting next fall. Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said Monday that the offer includes tuition and all other costs. “It’s crucial that we are […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/18
by WRJC WebMaster on December 19, 2023 at 4:18 PM
-
Hillsboro Girls Ride Hot First Half to Victory Over La Farge
by WRJC WebMaster on December 19, 2023 at 4:17 PM
-
Drug Arrest in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on December 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM
-
Pirates Sink Hillsboro at Just-A-Game Fieldhouse
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2023 at 5:40 PM
-
Polivka, Duane Age 85 of Wisconsin Rapids and Formerly of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2023 at 3:52 PM
-
Hicks, Linnea “Lynn” Marie Age 66 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2023 at 3:47 PM
-
BB Full Game: Royall at Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 16, 2023 at 4:46 PM
-
Rhinehart, Larry Dean Age 70 of Wiscosnin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on December 15, 2023 at 8:55 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.