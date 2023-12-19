Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/18

Girls Basketball

Hillsboro 44 La Farge 31

Mauston 71 Black River Falls 49 (Kylie Heller 23points Katie Lavold 17points 10rebounds for Mauston)

Melrose-Mindoro 45 Cashton 38

Wisconsin Dells 50 Cambridge 35

Almond-Bancroft 55 Adams-Friendship 39

Boys Basketball

Portage 69 Mauston 62

Pardeeville 63 Westfield 46

Adams-Friendship 49 Madison Country Day 47

Source: WRJC.com







