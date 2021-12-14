Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/13

Girls basketball

Sparta 70 Mauston 24

Westfield 64 Lodi 33

Boys Basketball

Necedah 74 Independence 17 (Josiah Hansen 20points to lead Necedah)

Bangor 80 G-E-T 51

North Crawford 57 Hillsboro 54

New Lisbon 73 La Farge 55

Girls Hockey

Viroqua 4 Badger Lightning 1

Source: WRJC.com







